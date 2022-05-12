Vesper: Zero Light Edition is the title of which today we propose the review and developed by Cordens Interactive, an Italian team made up of only six people struggling with their first videogame project. Outgoing on May 12, 2022 on Nintendo Switchthis version has been perfected and adapted to the hybrid of the Kyoto house starting from the original Vesperreleased in the summer of 2021. The game is a 2D platformer full of puzzles, puzzles and tests to overcome which, as you continue in the adventure, become more and more complex. Cordens Interactive returns a product to the public clean, intriguing and with a lot of perfectionism.

There was a very nice planet

One of the greatest strengths of Versper: Zero Light Edition it’s surely the setting. A prologue initially introduces players to a story that immediately appears dramatic: the destruction of a planet, one wasteland populated by machines, a hyper-technological future that turns back on itself and turns into a nightmare for survival. The platform style brings to mind titles like Ori or the famous Hollow Knightbut Vesper differs clearly from other themed video games due to the plot and the scenarios that follow one another.

The protagonist, Sevenit’s a little android whose only source of recognition is a light emitted from the face. As you will also read later in the review, light is in general a central theme in Vesper: Zero Light Edition, dominating the environment, weapons and enemies. The player, playing the role of Seven, must face a linear path entering a decadent world, e his choices they can lead to salvation or destruction. In the first few minutes of gameplay, the game proceeds quietly, with the atmosphere punctuated by a perfectly integrated soundtrack with adventure. The main task of the player is to continue in the two-dimensional map to understand how to move, although it is a rather intuitive path.

With the arrival of the first enemies, and after learning the basic commands (mainly the one to jump, before Seven takes possession of a weapon) begins a sequence of puzzles, brain teasers and escapes to safety. The android under the control of the players will find, in the initial phase, a Drive Gunvery powerful weapon that take advantage of the light, and which is also in possession of two of the three types of enemies that will meet during the adventure. The decadent world told in Vesper: Zero Light Edition it’s a poetry of light and shadows that hardly tires, and the practical automatic saving allows you to resume the game immediately after death, in case you end up succumbing.

The enemies are, in fact, in possession of several characteristics that will be lethal for Seven. THE dogs they are fast and quite agile in chasing the player, managing to jump to knock him down. The sentries, the first that are encountered in the gameplay, are slow but in possession of a Drive Gun, which in a very short time is able to disintegrate Seven. The sentries steering wheels they are even more formidable enemies because, thanks to the fact that they do not have to put their feet on the ground, they are able to chase the player for a long time avoiding all the obstacles that would otherwise have blocked or slowed them down.

Tell it with colors

Vesper: Zero Light Edition can count on one extraordinary harmony between colors, which transform landscapes into works of art and allow Seven to clearly distinguish each element, creating the perfect atmosphere for this platformer. Worlds that are tinged with red alternate with blue and purple in a thousand shades, revealing the black of a tree, a moving enemy, a field of flowers or imposing buildings. Light, as previously mentioned, plays a fundamental role as it can be absorbed thanks to the Drive Gunused to destroy enemies or activate panels that allow you to continue along the paths.

The Cordens Interactive team has been adept at transforming the world of Seven into a giant, full-color puzzler, illuminating it with strategic facets and shadows. The protagonist android, for example, can “close his eyes” to eliminate the source of light that he emits, blending in in the dark and hiding among the flowers. The Drive Gun itself couldn’t work without light. In addition, the light guides and allows you to tackle the fourth enemy, a very different presence from dogs and sentries. This is the Black light, an entity that you will never be able to defeat in a classic way, like the other adversaries. She cannot be stopped and has an intelligence far superior to the rest of the world, so much so that one can only hope to slow her down, using the light to escape, as it seems to make her retract.

As you will have understood by reading the review, in Vesper: Zero Light Edition the main tasks are those of escape, survive and control. At a certain point in the gameplay, in fact, dogs and sentries can be controlled by Seven, since the Drive Gun is able to hack them and, being machines, control passes into the hands of the player. Depending on the enemy, the control imposed will be of different duration, a touch of perfectionism that one cannot but appreciate. One of the main tips to keep in mind is this Vesper: Zero Light Edition is that of play it a second time, after completing the approximately 5 or 6 hours of campaign. The second gameplay, in fact, will not be the same as the first. Elements of design and plot will be added to allow the player to enter deeper into the world created by Condens Interactive, understanding the story that has been played and replaying it.

Nintendo Switch is a console that is perfectly prepared to host the new edition of Vesperrenewed and with a play of colors that, on the OLED versionwill stand out like small diamonds, making the adventure unique and giving prestige to the team of developers.