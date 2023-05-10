We are about to celebrate Mother’s Day in Mexico, so it is worth remembering that many women, In addition to being loving mothers, they have also been great scientists.although many times they have not been recognized as much for the latter as they should be.

Despite the fact that in past centuries education and science were not at all accessible to women, who were forced to do housework and raise children, there were many brave “transgressors” who made great contributions to science and , in general, to humanity, as well as to the present.

Taking the above into account, we will immediately tell you the women who, leaving maternity a little more aside, dedicated more hours to study and science.

Mother’s Day | Smart science moms touched the sky and were forgotten

Marie Curie

Of course, Marie Curie, an extremely famous character in universal history, could not be missing from this list, due to her important research on radioactivity.

A Polish national, Marie Curie was the first person to receive the outstanding Nobel Prize twice in two specialties: on the one hand, chemistry, and, on the other hand, physics. She highlighted, among other things, for being the pioneer in studies on the treatment of neoplasias (cancer) with radioactive isotopes. Likewise, she Curie was the mother of two daughters: Ève Curie and Irène Joliot-Curie.

Ada Lovelace

But women mothers of families have not only excelled in the field of chemistry and physics, but they have also done so in the computing. Just like Ada Lovelace, whose real name was Augusta Ada King, did.

Thanks to her mathematical skills, the woman Mother of a daughter named Anne Blunt, she was the first computer scientist in history, as well as the world’s first programmer..

Thus, while her colleagues focused only on the ability of computers to do numerical calculations, Ada went further, deducing that they had much more potential. Years later, her daughter co-founded the Crabbet Stud Arabe.

Mileva Maric

Although history has not recognized him her contributions and collaborations to the work carried out by the physicist Albert Einstein, her husband, the truth is that the intellectual and research capacity of Mileva Maric have led historians to consider that she is the co-author of the Theory of Relativity.

Maric was, in addition to being the mother of 3 children (Lieserl, Hans Albert and Eduard), a great mathematician to the point of leading many to assure that she was an essential part of Einstein’s famous theory.

jane goodall

Having studied the social and family interactions of wild chimpanzees in Tanzania for 55 years, Jane Goodall is considered the leading expert on these primates. Mom of a wildlife photographer and filmmaker, Hugo Eric LouisJane’s work was recognized in 2003 with the Prince of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical Research.