María Consuelo Loera, mother of Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán, died this Sunday afternoon at the age of 94, according to local media reports.

The woman, also the grandmother of the drug traffickers known as the 'Chapitos', current leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, would have died in a private clinic in the northern Mexican state of Sinaloa, as she suffered after-effects after falling ill with Covid-19 in 2021.

Originally from Badiraguato, Sinaloa, Loera was publicly captured in March 2020 during a brief meeting with the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, when the president went to the area to supervise the construction of the Badiraguato – Guadalupe y Calvo highway. .

On that visit, on March 29, 2020, despite the covid-19 pandemic, the Mexican president got out of his truck to greet Loera, who asked him for help to visit his son, imprisoned in the United States.

“I greet you, don't get off, don't get off, I already received your letter,” the president told Chapo's mother in said meeting.

The president was referring to a letter that Loera sent him, in which he asked for support so that his government intervened before the United States so that she could visit her son in the ADX Florence maximum security prison, in the United States. where he has been held since 2019, serving a life sentence.

López Obrador's greeting to 'El Chapo''s mother earned him a series of criticisms.



However, the president not only defended the meeting but also sought to support her in arranging for a humanitarian visa so that she and her daughters could go visit the drug trafficker in the United States.

Currently, Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán and his son and Consuelo's grandson, Ovidio Guzmán, are detained in the United States, facing accusations related to drug trafficking. EFE