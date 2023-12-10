United Russia will undoubtedly support Vladimir Putin as a presidential candidate at the congress on December 17, but it is most likely that he will run as an independent candidate. Dmitry Orlov, general director of the Agency for Political and Economic Communications (APEC), told Izvestia.

“Andrei Turchak, by saying that United Russia and the Popular Front are organizing a collection of signatures in support of Putin, indirectly, but quite definitely confirmed this,” he said.

It is noted that when nominating a candidate from a parliamentary party, collecting signatures is not required. But a self-nominated candidate must collect at least 300 thousand voter signatures in his support, with no more than 7,500 signatures per region.

Taking into account the announcement of the collection of signatures, political consultant Dmitry Fetisov does not see an option in which Vladimir Putin will run in the elections from United Russia.

“It is now important for the President to once again emphasize the consolidation of society and all political forces against the backdrop of the Northern Military District,” the expert explained.

“United Russia” will support the current president, but he will go to the elections as a self-nominated candidate, agrees the director of the Center for Political Analysis, Pavel Danilin.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Big campaign: Putin’s participation in the 2024 elections will consolidate the country