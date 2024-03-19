Sarah V. has to go to prison for eleven years for the attempted murder of her daughter. The judge in Utrecht decided this on Tuesday. The court considers it proven that she was repeatedly guilty of attempted murder of her newborn baby in 2020. The woman from Bunnik was acquitted for making her son seriously ill between his birth in June 2016 and October 2020.

The mother, who was arrested in January 2021 but subsequently released under strict conditions, has always denied the allegations. She showed no emotion when she heard her sentence on Tuesday and was immediately taken away by the police shortly after the verdict. Previously, the Public Prosecution Service had charged her with attempted murder, preparation of attempted manslaughter and serious assault.

V., herself a doctor and previously an anesthesiologist in training, is said to have mixed the poisonous diarrhea inhibitor loperamide with her breast milk after the birth of her daughter. According to the court, the baby was “defenseless and completely dependent” on the milk administered by V. The woman is said to have misled the doctors by pretending to be a mother who wanted the best for her child. “Society trusts that a mother will not harm, protect and care for her child. (…) You misled the doctors.”

At the end of May 2020, a month after her daughter was born three months prematurely, V. started administering the anti-diarrheal medication. In mid-June, the toxic substance, which caused the baby to suffer serious health problems and lose too much weight, was discovered in breast milk. The trial was one of the first major Dutch criminal cases related to child abuse through falsification. Parents invent physical or psychological symptoms of a disease in a child, imitate them, inflict them and present the child to doctors.