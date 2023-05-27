Brescia, 31-year-old mother who died after a fall from the balcony of the house: the new investigations into this serious episode

The prosecutor who is handling the case of the 31 year old mother fallen from the balcony of the house, she decided to open an investigation file. The hypothesized crime is that of a crime, but she did it only to be able to order the autopsy and to make all the necessary investigations.

All are in progress investigations for this heartbreaking episode, which unfortunately led to premature disappearance of a young woman.

From an initial reconstruction of the facts, everything happened around 4.30 pm on Thursday 25 May. Precisely in the house in via Sorbana, in the west area of Brescia, where the family of Indian origin. She had arrived there last year with her two daughters, to join her husband.

Everyone was at home that day. From the tale of the man they were sitting on Sofa and up to that moment for them, it seemed to be a day like any other.

When suddenly the 31-year-old told her husband that she had headache and nausea. That’s why she decided to go out on the balcony of the house. Shortly after, however, the tranquility of that day was interrupted by yell out of man.

The father of the family has seen his wife plummet from the third floor. Unfortunately it ended up on the asphalt which is in front of the condominium garages and its conditions appeared despair right away.

The investigations and the death of the 31-year-old mother

The doctors, alerted by the neighbors, soon intervened. They arranged the timely for her transport to the hospital, but it’s only hours later that they have no choice but to note her death. The injuries sustained were too serious for her.

The prosecutor who is handling the case has decided to open a investigation file. From the story of the husband everything seems to have happened for one fatalitybut the investigators want to dispel any doubts.

The man also told the officers, who had gone in that day Preccint to reunite with family members who were in India, but the wife was “worried“. Now only further investigations will shed light on what happened.