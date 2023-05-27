Catania, the sentence for the 16-year-old son of Valentina Giunta confirmed at 16 years in prison

A new important piece of news has arrived in the last few hours for the case of Valentina Giunta. The young mother, only 32 years old, lost her life at the hands of her 15-year-old son, who just couldn’t accept her decision to move away from her father’s family.

At first the boy fled, but the agents managed to stop it and then to arrest him only a few hours later. During the hearing with the magistrate, he has confessed all the crime.

There Court of Assizes for minorsaccepted the prosecutor’s request and therefore decided to confirm the sentence of the 15-year-old, a 16 years’ imprisonment.

His lawyer is now awaiting the filing of reasons, to decide what to do. The criminal lawyer Francesco Giammona had asked for him some mitigating and now he is trying to figure out whether or not to proceed with the appeal of the sentence.

The 15-year-old decided to commit the crime, after yet another quarrel with her mother. In his confession he explained that in reality he did not accept his mother’s decision step away from the paternal family.

The crime of Valentina Giunta, at the hands of her son

It was the July 25th of last year. The young mother of 2 had decided to leave the house she shared with her husband, as she intended to leave. She didn’t accept that the man was in the prison and her life.

As a result, she had decided to go away with her 10 year old and take another house. However, the eldest son, being very close to his father, has not never accepted this decision.

At first the mother and the 15-year-old seemed to have a special relationship. However, according to the story of the woman’s family, after the boy spent a few days at his paternal grandparents’ house, she totally changed my opinion about mom.

So on that day, while she was at her old house, the 15-year-old has it reached. In the end he hit her with several slashes, which in a short time provoked his death. Valentina Giunta despite what she suffered from her son, she never wanted to report him.