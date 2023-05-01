Beastly Leclerc in qualifying

Nineteen pole positions in 106 races: Charles’ figure Leclerc projects the Monegasque, in terms of numbers, above authentic champions and champions, of the past and the present. For example, the Ferrari driver’s pole percentage (17.92%) is higher than that of Alain Prost, Niki Lauda, ​​Nigel Mansell, but also Max Verstappen.

Only 4 wins out of 19 poles

Leclerc’s conversion rate from poles to victories, unfortunately for the fans, is notoriously in the red. And not because it’s Ferrari, but because the Monegasque has only won four times from pole position. Practically out of five poles, Leclerc converts one into victory. This data has various reasons: first of all the strength of the Monegasque on Saturday which exalts him in the “muscular” confrontation with his opponents, certainly bad luck (Bahrain 2019 just to give an example), but it is obvious that especially in the last two years Leclerc’s work has been partly ruined by the problem of tire wear .

Perez, 4 victories on pole by Leclerc

In this sense, Red Bull often feasts on Ferrari’s difficulties in the Grand Prix. On 11 out of 19 occasions a pole by Leclerc has turned into an Anglo-Austrian victory. Verstappen succeeded seven times, while in Baku Sergio Perez obtained the fourth success on pole for the Monegasque after those of Azerbaijan 2021, Monte-Carlo 2022 and Singapore 2022.

Leclerc, considering only the GPs in which he started from the first position on the Sunday starting grid, has won the same number of races as the Mexican. If on the one hand it is a fact that explains the strength of Red Bull in the race, on the other it confirms Leclerc’s ability to make the difference on the flying lap even against a superior car.