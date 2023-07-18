In social networks, content creators who show their efforts to get ahead and fulfill their dreams have generated great popularity, on this occasion, mother and daughter sell street food and show that the pretty ones also know how to work.

An Asian entrepreneur, together with her mother, when sharing videos where they highlight that in addition to being beautiful, they stand out for their friendliness and talent when selling food on public roads.

Through the TikTok social network, the ‘@gaideptrongbar88’ account has half a million followers, because the 19-year-old girl shares the business she has with her mother with users.

Entrepreneurship becomes complicated, therefore, the workersshare their day to day on the Internet, in order to teach courage, dedication and hard work to get ahead together.

Mom and daughter, let themselves be seen in viral videos, perform trending dances, to seek to increase sales, because for many, it becomes impossible to stop seeing them, given the joy they transmit by non-stop smiling in their recordings.

The family has taught that it performs Asian dishes, and have also been seen in a fruit and vegetable businesscausing users to leave beautiful messages in each of their publications.

Likewise, mother and daughter share their day-to-day life at home, having fun and taking advantage of any moment to take out the prohibited steps, which is why they have captivated thousands of Internet users.

