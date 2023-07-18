Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday July 18, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

BALANCE

Dear Libras, you have come from a tiring day, very tiring, but interesting from many points of view. At the end of the month, love will again be convincing, while for now things in love are just not going well… Be patient.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 18 July 2023), the week will be full of energy and the horoscope tells you that the next will be the right days to dedicate yourself exclusively to love, be it important stories or less. Enjoy the moment with a smile and the necessary serenity.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, between the end of July and the beginning of August new and good opportunities could arrive and you could spend more time on leisure and less on work. At this stage you may meet a person who could change your life. Look around.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, new and good opportunities could arrive between the end of July and the beginning of August. Relaxation in sight. At this stage you may meet someone important to you.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 18 July 2023), pay particular attention to your finances this week because you need to recover the lost money. It’s not the right time to give up on an important or less important love story. Throw yourself in, enjoy it.

FISH

Dear Pisces, the week that has just begun (July 17-23) will be very special because you will feel a little down and need love and protection. Sun and Venus are favorable in these days of July and you could formalize an important relationship. Turn your love life around.

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Sagittarius: soon someone could change your life!

