Mother 3 It hit the Japanese market in April 2006. Since then, fans around the world have demanded that the third and final chapter in Shigesato Itoi’s series come to the West in an official way. Now, not only are players asking for this to become a reality, but one of the producers who worked on this title has joined these requests.

Recently, Shinichi Kameoka, producer of Mother 3had the opportunity to speak with Nintendo Everything, where he stated that would love to see a localized version of this title for America and Europe. This was what he commented:

“I would love to see Mother 3 released in the US and Europe. As a game lover, I will continue to wait for the worldwide release of Mother 3 [en inglés]. I remember how Mr. [Shigesato] Itoi rewrote all the placeholder text that our staff had put in, and the atmosphere of the game completely changed. That was really eye-opening.”

For the past 15 years, Nintendo of America has loosely referenced the fact that Mother 3 exists with a couple of jokes. Considering that Earthbound Beginningsthe original Famicom title, hit the Wii U online store in 2015, fans do not lose hope of finally seeing the adventure starring Lucas officially on the Switch some day in the future.

On related topics, Earthbound Beginnings Y earthbound are now available on the Switch Online service.

Editor’s Note:

It’s about time that Mother 3 come to our region. Fans know Lucas more from Super Smash Bros. than from his own game. Perhaps if the Switch Online receives Game Boy Advance games, this will be the first title of the selection, although a release as such in the eShop is not ruled out.

Via: nintendo-everything