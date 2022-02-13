Carabiniere profession: a competition to become officers

Genoa – The Arma dei Carabinieri selects candidates to train future officers. Those who will be admitted will be able to reach a university-type qualification and will have career opportunities also in technological and highly specialized fields.

“A certainly selective path that is nevertheless extremely rich in professional and personal satisfactions: it allows you to get in touch with stimulating environments, constantly acquire new knowledge, deal with social reality on a daily basis – reads a note from the Arma -. Being an Officer of the Carabinieri also means diversifying your experiences, operating on the territory (at the command of operational units or companies) or in the context of the many specialties of the Arma, for the protection of the environment, health, art, or in departments with high investigative value. Being an Officer of the Carabinieri allows you to operate in different geographical contexts, both in Italy and abroad, where the weapon is present in numerous training, assistance and operational support missions “.

The course for Carabinieri Officers includes the passing of a selection and the frequency of a five-year course, at the end of which, in addition to the rank of Lieutenant, a specialist degree in law is obtained. Until February 15th the call for the selection of 60 officer cadets of the normal role. Young people of Italian citizenship who are aged between the ages can participate between 17 and 22 years (except in special cases indicated in the announcement) and have obtained, or are able to achieve, before submitting to the course, a secondary school diploma.

More information about the competition to access the 204th course at the Modena Academy, the requirements, the selective tests, and above all the methods of submitting the application (which must be produced exclusively online) can be found in the Official Gazette – 4th special series of 11 January 2022, on the site of the Carabinieri or by showing up at any command.