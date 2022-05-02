Getting your money out of your casino wallet to your bank account is a major concern when betting online. Due to broadband technology’s rapid growth and capability of securely transferring content, a variety of payment solutions have been established to make high-value transactions easier to conduct.

As these trusted payment providers have grown and developed, the overall experience at online gambling sites has improved significantly. For UK players deciding on a payment provider when playing online, here are the top 6 trusted payment providers:

PayPal

MasterCard

Visa

Paysafecard

Skrill

Neteller

Pay at Online Casino via PayPal

A subsidiary of eBay, PayPal has more than 20 million users in the UK alone. EWallets allow you to manage various bank, credit, and debit accounts from one virtual wallet. Numerous online casinos accept it, and there is an app to help send and receive payments.

When moving money between accounts in the UK, PayPal does not charge a fee, however, if you use your credit card, it will charge 3.4% plus 20p per transaction. In non-UK online casinos, currency conversion fees differ by country.

Pay by Phone Casino Payment Boku

Many operators are slowly rolling out the Boku casino deposit method, which enables customers to transfer funds to their online casino accounts using their mobile phones. Through this platform, consumers can pay for casino services at any Boku casino through their mobile number if their network approves the payment. Boku is one of the most popular and secure payment methods in the UK.

Paying with Boku is safe and convenient since no financial or personal information is needed when depositing at any Boku casino. You’ll find lots of pay by phone casinos that offer Boku once you start looking around the online gambling market in the UK.

Easy Withdrawal with MasterCard

Its global network processes more than 23 billion transactions a year, making MasterCard one of the most recognizable card payment systems in the world. Even if the company offers both credit and debit cards in various banks across the UK such as Barclays, Lloyds, and Bank of Scotland, casino players won’t be able to gamble using credit cards.

The vast majority of online casinos accept MasterCard. As part of its recent expansion into the popular area of online wallets, it also released a new option called MasterPass.

Casino Payment via VISA Debit and VISA Electron

VISA is one of the most recognized electronic payment systems in nearly every country across the globe. Visa has a credit card business in Europe, but most of its transactions take place through debit and electron cards offered by UK banks such as M&S Bank, HSBC, or Nationwide Building Society. To point out, the use of credit cards at online casinos is banned by The Gambling Commission, regardless of the card provider.

Visa Debit and Visa Electron differ in the sense that the latter is only available on accounts that do not qualify for overdraft protection. Consequently, electronic card payments won’t be processed until funds are present in the account, preventing an overdraft.

Paysafecard

Using a Paysafecard, you can make deposits at any Paysafecard casino using cash. It functions much like a prepaid mobile phone card. A Paysafecard voucher contains a 16-digit code that can be redeemed at a sale outlet for cash. After that, you can use this code for things like online gambling. You can opt for EUR 10, 25, 50, or 100 vouchers and use them to pay directly to a casino operator or top up your e-wallet accounts such as Skrill or Neteller. The cash method is a safe, convenient, and quick way to transfer funds. People who don’t want to use a bank or a credit card can use this method.

Fast Payout with Skrill

Skrill, formerly known as Moneybookers, is an electronic wallet similar to Neteller. Since Paysafe Group acquired it in 2015 for $1.1 billion, the company operates under the same parent company. Skrill is now one of Europe’s leading eWallet services, accepted by over 150,000 businesses worldwide.

Like Neteller, Skrill also offers tiers of VIP accounts, with four levels bronze, silver, gold, and diamond, each of which has a quarterly requirement. The higher you go on the VIP system, the lower these fees become.

Neteller

The Neteller service originated in Canada in 1999 and is owned by the British company Paysafe Group. Neteller quickly became one of the most popular ways to make payments for online casinos, processing 80% of all transfers for the industry at the time. Nonetheless, as the brand sought to diversify its business, it lost its US and Canadian markets share.

With Neteller, there are five levels of VIP status bronze, silver, gold, platinum, and diamond, depending on how much you use the account. In addition to receiving discounts on withdrawal and transfer fees, being a VIP also gives you higher transfer limits and lower currency exchange fees.

Conclusion

You may use one of the payment methods listed above if you’re looking for an easy and convenient way to pay when playing at online casinos in the UK. Paysafecard, Boku, and PayPal are safe and secure ways of making payments at UK online casinos. The best thing is that they are rapid and easy to use – but it always comes down to your own preference, just make sure to choose wisely.