Here’s what’s left of yesterday’s May Day concert. Moments of emotion but also of social controversy.

After two years of waiting yesterday the usual concert on May 1st is back in the classic location of Piazza San Giovanni with thousands of people to assist you.

At the helm for the fifth consecutive year Ambra Angiolini that as soon as she got on stage she was unable to hold back her emotion. Partly for this incredible return after two years of pandemic that have greatly reduced the concert. And then for the title chosen this year “At work for peace” which drew the war in Ukraine.

Many singers who performed on stage made references to the war in Ukraine by uttering words of peace. The presenter herself has chosen a very simple look: jeans combined with a yellow and blue striped sweaterUkrainian flag colors.

In the end it was a beautiful show with many singers who followed one another on stage since the afternoon and thousands of people in party singing and dancing.

But next to the great success of the event there is also the arrow of Fedez on social networks. Her name was missing from the guest singers’ list this year concert on May 1st.

Fedez uninvited and controversy on social media

And the thought immediately returned to what happened last year with Fedez who harshly criticized Rai for trying to censor his intervention against thehomophobia.

Controversy that forced the company to denounce the rapper for defamation only to withdraw the lawsuit. Yesterday Fedez in the stories of Instagram launched a dig at the organizers.

“Good May 1. And good Concertone to all. I wanted to be there, but I think my invitation got lost “ – wrote Fedez.

Clear that the singer was alluding to the suspicion that he was killed this year after the controversy of the last edition.