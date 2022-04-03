Sunday, April 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Most outstanding TV matches for this Sunday, April 3

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 3, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

America vs. millionaires

America vs. millionaires

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

The leagues of Spain and Italy and the classic between America and Millionaires, the highlights.

ESPN
7:50 a.m. Series A: Atalanta vs. Naples.
10:50 a.m. Sampdoria vs. Rome.
1:30 p.m. Juventus vs. Inter.

ESPNExtra
11:30 a.m. Spanish League: Granada vs. Vallecano Ray.

DirecTV Sports
channel 610
9:15 a.m. Spanish League: Betis vs. Osasuna.
11:30 a.m. Valencia vs. Cadiz.
1:55 p.m. Barcelona vs. Seville.

WinSports
3 pm Colombian League: Golden Eagles vs. Jaguars.

WinSports +
1 pm Promotion tournament: Real Santander vs. Orsomarso.
5:30 pm. Colombian League: America vs. Millionaires.
7:35 pm Colombian League: Santa Fe vs. Magdalene.

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#outstanding #matches #Sunday #April

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

If VAR doesn't correct errors, why is it needed?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.