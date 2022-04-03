I fully agree with the assessment of Blades about the controversy. “The first two are penalties, but they are. The third, nothing.” Moreover, it is Mendy who throws a Kevin who withdraws his leg to avoid contact. Live there may be doubts, on the monitor there are none. But the VAR according to its protocol cannot act because there is contact. That is, you cannot intervene to correct an error. So what is it for?

However, that interpretation can be analyzed in Aspas’ disallowed goal. Gonzalez Strong He validated the goal in the first instance, seeing everything perfectly and knowing that the Moañés was offside and then did not touch the ball. From above they warn him, however, to tell him that Praise could arrive, something that he had already arbitrated. The inconsistency of the VAR was charged a great match of the Celtic.