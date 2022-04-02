Cairo (DPA)

Betso Mosumiani, coach of the first football team of the Egyptian Al-Ahly club, stressed the difficulty of facing the Sudanese Al-Hilal, scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday), at Al-Salam Stadium, in the last sixth round of the first group matches of the African Champions League.

Musimani said in the press conference held today, “Saturday”, that facing Al Hilal comes at the end of a long marathon in the group stage, so it will be strong and difficult, because the two teams are looking to win with the goal of qualifying.

He added: Part of Al-Ahly’s strength lies in the fact that it always qualifies in the last match, and this happened over more than one consecutive championship, and I expect the match to be more difficult tomorrow, especially since Al Hilal will play offensively to preserve its chances of qualifying.

He explained: The most important thing for us now is to qualify, and what distinguishes our position is that we are the decision-makers in that, so we must win the match tomorrow, without waiting for any other accounts.

He continued: I have become accustomed to such matters related to the injury of players with the Egyptian national team, and I know that it is the club’s role in supporting the national teams and this is part of its history.

Musimani said that Al-Ahly will play to win against Al-Hilal in tomorrow’s match, although it has the opportunity to rise in the event of a tie as well, but Al-Ahly does not always play except for victory.