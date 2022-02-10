During the event PlayStation Indies which is being held in these minutes, new details have been shown for Moss Book IIthe sequel to the acclaimed game released on PlayStation VR.

Now that the release of Moss: Book II, scheduled for spring, approaches, the team wanted to involve players in the processes of creating the environment that has been a strength of the developers. The larger rooms, in addition to reminding players of Quill’s actual size, allowed developers to create even larger multidimensional puzzles, and platforming sections to overcome in the context of much larger spaces.

To overcome these immense rooms, the team implemented seamless camera changes, thanks to fades without any loading time. You will be able to reach new vantage points within each room, discover previously invisible details, reveal secrets and solve puzzles without encountering unsightly movements or transitions.

<br />

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

<br />

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Moss is full of environments to explore and puzzles to solve and now the development studio will allow players to return to previous rooms in order to complete any available puzzles or collectibles.

The game will also take advantage of all the features of the DualSense controller: controllers vibrate when possessing enemies, blocks light up when approaching, and Quill watches and reacts to player gestures. To get a real sense of immersion, the team focused on all those details that risk ruining the experience by designing a system, called Boopables, that gives virtual bodies a physical presence so that they can truly interact with the world around them. Just like in real life, grass and ferns move when touched, candles flicker as they pass, and water ripples when touched.

Recall that Moss Book II will be available this spring.

Source: PlayStation Blog