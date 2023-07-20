Moscow (agencies)

Russia announced yesterday that if the United Nations does not implement the provisions of a memorandum related to Russian agricultural exports within three months, Moscow will not resume talks on the agreement that allows the export of Ukrainian products through the Black Sea.

“The United Nations still has three months to achieve tangible results, and if there are tangible results, we will resume talks on that broader issue,” said Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry.

Russia stopped its participation in the Ukrainian grain export deal through the Black Sea after July 17, and withdrew its security guarantees for ships in that region, which is considered the conflict zone.

For its part, the Ukrainian authorities are currently working to find a solution to the issue and are holding consultations on the international scene, as Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba is working with the United Nations to achieve an “international consensus” on extending the grain transfer initiative.

In addition, the International Monetary Fund said yesterday that Russia’s withdrawal from the agreement that allows Ukrainian exports through the Black Sea exacerbates the global food security crisis and risks increasing food price inflation, especially for low-income countries. A spokesman for the fund said that the international financial institution will continue to closely monitor the current developments in the region and their impact on global food security.

In another context, Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to participate in the BRICS summit in South Africa next month via video conferencing technology. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed, in remarks yesterday, reported by RIA Novosti, that Putin’s participation in the BRICS summit would be “full participation.” He added that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the summit at the head of the Russian delegation.

Earlier yesterday, the office of the South African President announced that Putin would not attend the BRICS summit, by “mutual agreement”, provided that Russia would be represented at the summit by its Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.