As part of a new immigration bill, the French government hopes to fill a labor shortage with undocumented migrants by offering them a one-year residence permit. But despite President Emmanuel Macron promising progress in July, the bill is stalled by recent unrest and a blockade by right-wing lawmakers. A France 24 team on the ground brings us the story.
