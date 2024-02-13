The Moscow Exchange announced the suspension of trading on the stock market from 13:58

Trading on the Moscow Exchange stock market has been suspended since 13:58 Moscow time. Post about this published on the site's website eight minutes later. The reason for the failure and the time of resumption of trading are not indicated.

The last time there was a disruption in trading on the Moscow Exchange was in September last year. Then trading resumed two hours after the stop. The management of the site called the overall damage from the suspension insignificant, but promised to consider bidders' requests for compensation on an individual basis.

The cause of the problems was errors in the operation of the trading and clearing system, which led to a violation of the integrity of data on transactions concluded during the morning session of the derivatives market.

In mid-January, a group of private investors filed a lawsuit against the Bank of Russia over the suspension of trading in 2022. They estimated the losses from such a decision at 140 million rubles. However, that situation had nothing to do with the failures of the Moscow Exchange; trading was stopped due to the panic reaction of the market to the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine.