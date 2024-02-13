It is the first real F1 to be born under the management of Fred Vasseur. The SF-24 is the seventieth single-seater in the Ferrari genealogy. It is a car with a great responsibility: to bring the Cavallino closer to the performance of Red Bull, in an attempt to compete with Max Verstappen for a title that must not be the result of another walk in the park. The red one shown with a video via the web has changed its face: this is not just a car for the 2024 season, but it is a single-seater that is destined to last next year too, given that the 2025 resources will be allocated to the new generation F1 for the 2026 rules.

The chassis of the Ferrari SF-24 is longer behind the driver's shoulders than the SF-23 Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Redesigned and longer monocoque

The SF-24 is a completely new car, the result of a project started from scratch. The technical staff directed by Enrico Cardile changed the layout of the car: even if the position of the cockpit has not changed, the body has been completely redesigned. The chassis, designed by Fabio Montecchi, is approximately 50 mm longer and has grown behind the pilot's shoulders although it is lighter than that of the SF-23. The redhead, finally, should have reached the minimum weight limit of 798 kg.

Ferrari SF-23: The 2024 car has a shorter gearbox Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Engine and gearbox backlog

The move backwards of the engine and gearbox (which is no longer narrow) was decided for three reasons, all connected to each other: even if it is true that the weight distribution is defined by regulation, the Ferrari drivers' choices went in the direction of look for the solution that allows for greater stability in the car's behavior between a full tank of petrol and an empty tank.

Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Divulgacao

The airbox remains triangular

The latter, in fact, has been revised in the greater space available, allowing for a slimmer chassis. Furthermore, the new configuration made it easier to pass the most severe roll hoop approval test. Ferrari maintains a very small and efficient triangular airbox for rear aerodynamics, while the others have revised that area with more voluminous solutions.

Rear suspension still pull

The third aspect, perhaps the most important, concerns the rear suspension which remains a pull rod: the internal mechanisms have been moved to the transmission box and now the tie rod will no longer work inclined forward, as it was on the SF-23. The idea is to decide on mechanical setups useful for opening the operating window of the Pirelli tyres, limiting tire wear, overcoming the main defect that targeted the red one last year. Ferrari with Haas is the only single-seater that remained faithful to the tie rod. A more favorable center of gravity is favored with the suspension weights moved lower, paying something in aerodynamic terms.

Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Ferrari

There is no keel in the body

To complete the analysis on the chassis it must be added that the SF-24 does not have a keel at the front like the Red Bull RB19, but has maintained its own design identity. It is true, however, that all the attachment points of the arms have been changed: the front one of the upper triangle does not overhang the body, but is higher than on the SF-23, while the rear one is decidedly more inclined in favor of the anti dive effect.

Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Ferrari

The muzzle is shorter but hollow

The lower triangle is also slightly higher and is aligned with the steering arm: under the body the protruding bulb of the frame for the rear anchoring remains quite protruding. Cleaning work was done on the snout, suitably dug in the lower part to increase the flow rate. The nose rests on the second element of the front wing, taken from Aston Martin on the AMR24 seen yesterday, while the Red Bull RB20 would have been lengthened to facilitate the bending of the elements, at least judging by the stolen images of the filming day at Silverstone . There is a crossroads of choices: who will be right?

The first element has a narrow chord and the main profile becomes the second: the design of the elements is aimed at creating the greatest air passage between the slots of the side bulkhead to feed the out wash of the flow. The considerations made above and the presence of a short wing suggest that the center of aerodynamic pressure was changed to find a better balance of the car, while maintaining the wheelbase at the limit of what is allowed by the rules (3,600 mm).

Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Divulgacao

There's the Red Bull type tray

The belly is very aggressive: the mouth of the radiators at the bottom has a tray that protrudes from the intake, even if it is not as exaggerated as on other more advanced creations in that area. With the move to the bottom of the lower anti-intrusion cone, the SF-24 also has a very deep undercut, perfectly in line with the Red Bull concepts. The lower side has freed up an important air passage thanks to the raising of the slightly smaller radiators.

The “by pass duct” has been revised and there is still the… tub

The belly at the top shows a slide that goes down to the pavement, but it does not represent a slavish copying of the RB19 given that it hints at an edge with a micro Canyon: Ferrari has also developed the “by pass duct” which draws the air underneath to the belly and transfers it to the upper part and blows towards the small… tub that remains, creating a channel between the frame and the slide. The air passage that was created in the Halo attack is also curious: the air passage seems useful to accelerate the flow of the “by pass duct”.

Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Ferrari

The hot air… shot from the Bazooka

The hot air is evacuated at the tail of the bazooka that made its appearance on the red one: the creation of the Cavallino is rather bulky with four lateral gills, but we are convinced that this is the version for the presentation and on the track we will see something more evolved.

Where the Halo integrates into the frame there is a fin on each side which serves to laminate the flow towards the rear axle. The rear wing has a main spoon profile and the support is single-pylon, while below there is a double beam wing. In Maranello they worked hard to improve the integration between the rear diffuser and the two wing planes.

Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Ferrari

A kilo saved by the hybrid

The power unit is the one approved by the FIA, but a development has been made on the hybrid components which has led to a weight saving (we are talking about around 1 kg) useful for losing weight to reach the minimum weight.

The new Ferrari does not leave you speechless in amazement: it is a very clean and rational car that has corrected the mistakes of the past and seeks consistency on all the world championship circuits. The goal is to no longer have an F1 that is difficult to drive and extreme in the reactions of the drivers.