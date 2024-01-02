The Russian Ministry of Defense acknowledged this Tuesday that a projectile of its own fell accidentally this morning on the territory of the Voronezh region, border with Ukraine, without causing casualties.

“On January 2, 2024, at around 9:00 Moscow time (6:00 GMT), an unintentional discharge of ammunition from an aircraft occurred during a flight of an Aerospace Forces aircraft over the village of Petropavlovka, in the Voronezh region,” indicates the military note.

Defense adds that the incident “no casualties”but there was damage to “six private homes.”

“A commission is working at the site to assess the nature of the damage and help rebuild the houses,” the statement added.

Russian forces attacked today with missiles the Ukrainian capital, kyiv, and the city ofe Kharkiv, in the northwest of the country.

As a result of the missile attack, debris falls were recorded in at least nine districts of the capital, the head of the city's Military Administration, Sergei Popko, wrote on his Telegram channel.

The mayor of kyiv, Vitali Klitschkó, ​​explained that in the Solomiansky district 16 people were injured after a fire in a multi-story building, of which 15 were hospitalized.

The Russian attack comes after the Kremlin forces attacked the capital with drones on New Year's Day the day before, without causing major damage or casualties, as well as the Sumi region (northeast).

This Monday the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, warned that the Ukrainian attack last Saturday against the border town of Belgorod, which left at least 25 dead and more than a hundred injured, would not go unpunished.

EFE

