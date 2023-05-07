Near Avdiivka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), mortars of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) came under attack from their own and Russian artillery. On May 7, a soldier of the Southern Group of Forces, a special forces fighter with the call sign Dachnik, told about this.

He stressed that the Ukrainian aviation struck at the positions of their mortars. After that, the Russian pilots hit the same coordinates.

“This morning we heard the sound of a helicopter, determined the direction. It flies from the Ukrainian side. We decided that it was flying at us, but we miscalculated. The helicopter did not fly four kilometers and fired a full load of ammunition at its mortar positions. They worked well on them, covered them completely, ”said the fighter in an interview with “RIA News”.

The soldier said that he was pleased with such “accuracy”. He suggests that the Ukrainian pilots were afraid to fly closer so they would not be shot down. In his opinion, they fired wherever they could, without thinking about the fact that Ukrainian troops were stationed at these positions.

The fighter stressed that literally an hour and a half later, Russian aircraft also hit Ukrainian positions.

“Today, Ukrainian servicemen were attacked by two armies. It turns out that it came from both sides from the air – from their side and from ours, ”the fighter summed up.

On this day, the head of the group’s press center, Vadim Astafiev, said that an artillery crew of the motorized rifle unit of the Southern Group destroyed a 120-mm mortar and up to 10 Ukrainian servicemen in the Avdiivka area.

On May 3, the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation struck at the concentration of reserves of the 110th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Avdiivka area in the DPR. An enemy artillery crew and a 122-millimeter D-30 howitzer were destroyed.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.