Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club signed a strategic partnership agreement for the sixth historic Delma Festival race with the Delma Cooperative Society. The signing ceremony took place on Delma Island on the sidelines of the festival’s activities, which began on the twenty-eighth of last April.

The signing ceremony was attended by Salem Al Rumaithi, General Manager of the Club, and Ibrahim Al Fandi Al Mazrouei, member of the Board of Directors of Delma Cooperative Society.

This partnership came to enhance the presence of national institutions, as part of the sponsorship and partnership of the historic Dalma Festival race, which is of great importance as it is one of the strongest and longest sailing races, which starts from Dalma Island and reaches Al-Mughirah Beach in the port.

The historic Dalma Race continues to attract sponsors and supporters for one of the largest and longest 60-foot sailing bearing races, as it is considered the largest race of this category in the region and the world.

For his part, Salem Al-Rumaithi thanked the Delma Cooperative Society, stressing that its presence comes to consolidate the important national role of institutions in the importance of supporting and promoting the marine championships. The first and with great success are renewed with each season.

The deadline for the race will be announced during the next few days, as the number of bearings registered in the race reached 125.

On the other hand, the Emirates Heritage Club concludes its participation in the sixth historic Dalma Race Festival today.

The club’s participation came within the framework of its mission to revive, preserve and pass on heritage to new generations, and its keenness to have an effective and effective presence in heritage events and to highlight the authentic Emirati customs and values ​​in national events and events.

During its participation in the festival, the club organized the “Dalma Race for Traditional Rowing Boats of the 40-foot category”, which was contested in 4 rounds. Dalal al-Qahwa, in addition to the marine workshops that introduced the festival audience to many traditional crafts and the secrets of their manufacture, especially the pearl diving heritage, where the traditional trainers presented marine workshops explaining the details of this heritage profession that was associated with the ancestors and constituted a source of livelihood for many years.

The club’s pavilion also displayed a group of its important publications, focusing on books dealing with maritime heritage, the most important of which is the “Maritime Atlas of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi” in its Arabic and English versions, the book “The Sea in the UAE”, and the book “Nautical Songs in the State”, in addition to a special section for the magazine “Heritage” issued by the club.