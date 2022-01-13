Mortality in Germany has reached postwar levels after the last world war. The country exceeded one million deaths in 2021, specifically 1,017,000 people, and reached figures that had not been recorded since 1946, a year after the end of World War II and when it was plunged into the most absolute destruction, as reported this Thursday the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), which attributed the sharp increase in deaths to the coronavirus epidemic. Mortality increased 3% compared to 2020 and 8% compared to pre-pandemic 2019 and is up to four times higher than normal, said Felix Nieden, who commented that Destatis works with the death figures provided by civil registries and does not count with data on the specific causes of the deaths recorded. Of course, the technicians of the public office highlighted that the increase in the death curve throughout the year coincides with the deaths from covid-19 recorded by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), responsible for coordinating the fight against the coronavirus.

Destatis explains in his report that in the first week of 2020, when the vaccination campaign had only just begun, almost 25,000 people died in Germany when the curve of the second wave of infections reached its zenith. They were 5,000 more than the average of previous years and the increase in the number practically coincides with the deaths reported by the RKI. Also in the third wave of the pandemic in Germany in the spring of 2021 it is recognized that the coronavirus is responsible for the sharp increase in mortality. Although fewer people died than at the beginning of the year, it was far more than the average for previous years at that time of year. Also at the end of 2021, the mortality curve rose again, coinciding with the fourth wave of the pandemic with some 24,000 weekly deaths. In total, some 90,000 more people died in 2021 in Germany than in 2019, the last year before the virus spread.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus epidemic has reached new records in this country. This Wednesday the figure of 80,000 daily infections was exceeded for the first time since its beginning and this Thursday they rose to 81,417 new cases in the last 24 hours. The incidence rate is currently 427.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in a week and the average weekly death rate is 240.4 people. However, while infections increase, the occupation of beds in intensive care decreases, where 3,050 people were treated throughout the country this Thursday, who occupied 12% of this type of places. Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign seems to be progressing, since 72.3% of the population has received the first two doses and 45.1% the soft drink.