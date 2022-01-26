Jeremy Slater will write the script for Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema, which have yet to release a release date for the sequel.

While Mortal Kombat didn’t fare too well at the box office, NetherRealm Studios’ latest movie adaptation of the fighting game was a phenomenon on HBO Max, beating box office hits in its opening weekend. platform like Godzilla vs. kong. That is why New Line Cinema has stepped on the accelerator and signed the screenwriter for its sequel.

Is about Jeremy Slater, one of the main narrative managers of Moon Knight, the new Marvel series to premiere on Disney + this coming March 30. At the moment no further details about the film have emerged and if Simon McQuoid will repeat in the work of direction. It is also not known if Greg Russo, screenwriter of the first feature film, will continue to be involved in the project.

Those who have seen Mortal Kombat, will already know that the tape advanced to the end its continuation, so possibly its sequel will pull that thread for its story. In fact, Russo conceived this first film as the beginning of a trilogy. Meanwhile, it only remains to wait for the next movements of New Line Cinema around the project and if, as rumored, there will be a derivative product.

Returning to Mortal Kombat, the first film narrates the adventures of Cole Young, a mixed martial arts fighter who has to unlock the power within him to save not only his family, but the Earth from the Outworld forces that threaten it, in a story with several characters from the saga.

You can read more about the film by consulting Mortal Kombat review of the companions of Sensacine. This year a new animated film was also released, Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, not yet available in the Spanish market.

More about: Mortal Kombat, Movies and video games, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros. Games and Mortal Kombat [Película].