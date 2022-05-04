The fighter Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin reapplied to appear in the sequel to the film of Mortal Kombat. Since the first ended with the promise of the appearance of Johnny Cagethe star of WWE He thinks he’s the one to bring it to life. He is even already training for when he is chosen.

speaking on a podcast called Out of Character The actor talked about his desire to play Johnny Cage. Shortly after the first came out Mortal Kombat in 2021, his fans started doing fan castings with The Miz. The same fighter joined the petition and is already exercising to receive the call from the producers.

‘I’ve been working on my splits. I’ve worked on my kicks. As soon as I saw my name trending with Johnny Cage, I wanted it to happen. I have to make sure I’m prepared and ready in case I get the chance.’. Said The Miz about his hope of being in Mortal Combat 2.

your desire to be Johnny Cage It came from all the support from their fans. Not to mention that one of the creators of Mortal Kombat, Ed Boon he also said it would look perfect on paper. With so much support behind it, it’s easy to see why he’s so excited to pull it off.

‘I will do everything in my power to get the part if the opportunity presents itself. I have a huge work ethic and I will be there to try. If I don’t get it, that’s fine. I only hope that whoever does it puts the same dedication‘. The fighter commented. Hopefully the casting directors of Mortal Kombat 2 pay attention to it.

What do we know about Mortal Kombat 2 and Johnny Cage?

Mortal Kombat premiered last year and became a financial success for Warner Bros. This caused a second part to receive the green light. So far only revealed who will be the writer. The appearance of Johnny Cage It’s not confirmed yet, but the ending of the first film indicated that the superstar fighter was on his way.

Due to the hint of the ending, many fans started doing fan casting calls for the actors they would like to see in the role. The most notorious were The Miz and Ryan Reynoldswhom we know by Deadpool and Free Guy. The competition seems fierce, but the final decision will rest with the study. Who do you think would be a better Johnny Cage in the sequel to Mortal Kombat? Tell us in the comments.

