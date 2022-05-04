The Natural Gas Department of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority implemented more than 2,973 connection points for natural gas services, during the first three months of this year, including 2,038 for residential buildings and villas, and 935 for the commercial sector. The emergency teams also dealt with 1,270 reports about emergency repairs, replacement, renewal and maintenance of home fixtures, treatment of fixture leaks, changing valves and meter regulators, and others. 18,378 cooks were converted to work with natural gas.

The Director of the Natural Gas Department, Engineer Amna bin Hadda, explained that the natural gas project represents a pioneering experience, due to the presence of an integrated network for the distribution of natural gas in it, which represents a strong and advanced infrastructure that contributes to the continuation of the process of development, and the project achieved great success, as the natural gas network and stations operate. Pumping according to the best technical specifications, and the highest international safety and security systems were taken into account.

She explained that the authority’s plan aims to reach natural gas to all areas in Sharjah, and in this context, the implementation of the natural gas network works in Al Bataeh area has been started, to provide natural gas services to the new areas, and work is currently underway to implement more extensions in the network, especially in the new residential areas. She confirmed that the work teams at the Natural Gas Department made great efforts during the first three months, to meet the requests of customers to convert the cookers to work with natural gas, as it completed the conversion of 18,378 cooks to work with natural gas, according to the best safety and security specifications.

• The Natural Gas Department implemented 2,973 connection points for natural gas services.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

