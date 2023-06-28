













Mortal Kombat Creator Wants Scorpion or Sub-Zero in Super Smash Bros.







Ed Boon, the director of Mortal Kombat, He commented that although Nintendo has never requested its characters for Super Smash Bros., he believes that it would be a success and he would not even doubt who would have to acquire the starring role. He pointed to Scorpion as a number one choice, hands down, while Sub-Zero would be a pretty feasible secondary pick.

It’s natural that Scorpion and Sub-Zero are the characters elected with firm resolution since they are the most popular and Ed Boon already mentioned on previous occasions that they are his favorites.

Thus, in case there was a new delivery after Super Smash Bros. UltimateScorpion would be Boon’s essential proposition. However, we know that there is no news of a new development from Nintendo and even if there were, due to the essence of the video game, the bloody title may not be as attractive to the company.

Source: Warner Bros. Games

Well, hope is the last thing to die, and imagining scenarios is always interesting.

We recommend: Mortal Kombat 1 gives us a look at its history and bloody gameplay at Summer Game Fest

When is the new installment of Mortal Kombat coming out?

On September 19, 2023, the new installment of Mortal Kombat 1 whose gameplay was revealed at the Summer Game Fest and suggests both adrenaline and blood, along with stunning graphics and ultimate moves.

It will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)