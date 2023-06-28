The municipality of Bologna has launched a countryside of communication anti-gambling addictioncalled “Stop the game, connect to life!“, promoted by the Game Factor project and created by involving the boys and girls of the Carlo Chiostri primary schools.

It’s actually easy to misunderstand it as a generic anti-game campaign if you don’t read the official page of the project, which speaks of “a new communication campaign on the use and abuse of digital devices and video games”. In short, the message seems to be much broader and more general.

The campaign also includes four posters “the result of an information and training course aimed at the fourth and fifth grades of the Carlo Chiostri primary school of the Istituto comprensivo 10,” “which take up the phrases that parents often repeat when playing video games or digital device becomes excessive.” In this case we finally speak of excessive use, even if what is meant by such is not clarified.

The posters are however aimed at the youngest, i.e. a target of adolescents and pre-adolescents and have the aim of “effectively communicating the importance of offline life and everyday life”. Let’s see them:

Campaign poster "Stop the game, connect to life!"





Perhaps one could have been more precise in making it clear that the goal is not video games in general, but their excessive use.

As for Game Factor, “it is a project now in its third year of construction, free for schools, which in the 2022/23 school year involved 38 classes and a total of around 1000 pupils aged between 8 and 11 It is made with the contribution and in collaboration with the Department of Welfare and the promotion of community well-being – Health, well-being and personal autonomy sector – UI Health and Healthy City of the Municipality of Bologna, by a network of associations that sees Dry-Art as lead partner, in partnership with Caracò, Ca’ Rossa and Alert Pubblico.”