A video dedicated to 30 years of the series has potentially hinted that there could be a timeline reset planned for the next game, Mortal Kombat 12 precisely. Through the game’s Twitter account, we learn of the company’s thanks for the players who have supported the brand for so long but also more.

We’re just getting started

Translating “We’re just getting started“: the video is a sequence of thanks, put in place by the developers who have alternated in these thirty years of the game’s career, furthermore at the end there is a small teaser of the new upcoming game that could have changed the cards in table, suggesting a reboot of gaming historyheralding a new narrative universe.

Thank you Mortal Kombat fans for 30 years of incredible support. We’re not done yet.

The words of the co-creator of the saga, Ed Boon who in the video personally thanks the millions of fans who have allowed this game to cross the ages and also produce new titles such as Injustice and its sequel, a rib of Mortal Kombat in many senses.

Nothing but appreciation for our fans over the past 30 Years. We’re just getting started… pic.twitter.com/i8LzbGfISf — Mortal Kombat 30 (@MortalKombat) May 1, 2023

The video has sensitive content, probably given by the automatic bot that manages the content, at the end we note how the grain of sand disintegrates that descends from an hourglass, symbol of a time that breaks giving life to a new universe.