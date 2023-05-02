Nutritionist Nuria Dianova gave advice to eat barbecue with greens to avoid heaviness in the stomach

Nutritionist, gastroenterologist Nuria Dianova recommended a snack that, in her opinion, will improve digestion and help avoid feeling of heaviness in the stomach after eating barbecue. Expert opinion leads Ura.ru edition.

The nutritionist gave the Russians advice to eat shish kebab with greens. According to her, this supplement is useful for improving the functioning of the gastrointestinal tract, helping to digest meat more easily and absorb nutrients from it. The doctor recommended that before use, rinse the leaves and soak them briefly in warm water with salt.

Dianova noted that greens only help the digestive tract, and do not reduce the harmful effects of fatty meat. If there is too much barbecue, pancreatitis or cholecystitis may develop, the doctor warned. These diseases cause severe pain and in some cases require surgical treatment.

Dianova advised people with gallbladder disease to eat barbecue with caution. She also added that an additional blow to the pancreas, kidneys and liver will be drinking alcohol along with fried meat.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor revealed the rules for choosing the right meat for barbecue. According to experts of the department, gray fat and flabby texture are signs of low-quality meat.