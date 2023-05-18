ed boon has been hinting at the official announcement of Mortal Kombat 12 for a while now, and based on your latest hint, the game may be officially revealed this week. For those not in the know, ed boon He is one of the original creators of the series. Mortal Kombat and has become known for his wit on social media in recent years.

One thing that is pretty sure is that Mortal Kombat 12 it will come this year. In February, Warner Bros Discovery CEO and President David Zaslav casually revealed during a WB earnings call that the next installment in the iconic fighting game series is on track to release before the end of 2023. ed boon he sarcastically tried to divert attention from this revelation in the wake of the news leaking out.

In the months since then, he has posted several tweets related to the announcement of Mortal Kombat 12. Now, he’s once again taken to Twitter to claim that “THIS WEEK SHOULD BE FUN”, which seems to confirm that the game will finally be revealed sometime this week, perhaps during some sort of livestream event.

Enigmatically, the tweet in question was stylized to resemble the letter L. Speculation as to why Boon constructed the message this way have been abundant in responses to the tweet, with some theories suggesting that it’s not actually an L, but rather the hands of a clock pointing to 3 o’clock. The aesthetic of the watch has already been used in the marketing of Mortal Kombat 12with a sneak peek released last week showing a clock ticking the time.

That forward of the clock also suggested that the next game could be a reboot of sorts for the franchise. Mortal Kombatas the clock hands went over 11, jumped completely over 12, and then stopped at the number 1. There have also been some recent leaks that seem to substantiate the reset theory. Mortal Kombat.

All these theories came to an end when this morning the official account of Mortal Kombat published the following tweet, indicating that the revelation of the new installment of this emblematic fighting saga will take place at 7am Mexico City time

