Looking forward to the Mortal Kombat 1 beta, which will take place from August 18 to 21, NetherRealm Studios has seen fit to tease the many fans of the series with some great returns, in this case three Kombattenti from as many different kingdoms.

Mortal Kombat 1 shows itself with a new trailer entitled “The Banished”, in which the characters of Reptile, Ashrah and Havik as well as Sareena regarding the Kameo Fighter roster.

The new characters

reptile, known as Syzoth, is a shapeshifting reptile that comes from the edge of the Underworld, among whose abilities there is also that of being able to spit an acidic substance at opponents to burn them. This is a classic Kombatant, which debuted in the first Mortal Kombat.

Ashrah instead she is a demoness from the Otherworld who has repented of her evil deeds and wants to find possible redemption by fighting with an enchanted dagger. Her debut took place in Mortal Kombat: Deception, in 2004.

Havikfinally, comes from the kingdom of Seido and is a violent rebel determined to destroy the totalitarian regime that rules his world. His fighting style points to limb laceration, and his debut also dates back to Mortal Kombat: Deception.