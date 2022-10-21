Most of the announced measures focus on seeds and fertilizers, developing production chains, irrigation water management, agricultural insurance, financing and keeping pace with farmers, within the framework of downloading the government plan “Green Generation 2020-2030”.

Production support

With regard to seeds, the government official revealed that about 1.1 million quintals of subsidized seeds will be available at a reasonable price to farmers, and that about 650,000 tons of phosphate fertilizers will be supplied to the market, while maintaining the same price levels approved during the past year.

Since the general context of the agricultural year is still foggy, in light of lean months due to the scarcity of rain, the Moroccan government took a set of precautions during its preparation for the new agricultural year.

In this regard, a series of measures have been taken with regard to irrigation; Including, according to what was announced by the Ministry of Agriculture, “the completion of the works of modernization of irrigation networks and the collective conversion to localized irrigation on an area of ​​117 thousand hectares and its continuation on an area of ​​​​38 thousand hectares, and the follow-up of the hydroagricultural preparation works to expand the irrigated areas on an area of ​​37 thousand hectares in the completed or programmed dams, in addition to To continue the works of preparing and protecting the small and medium irrigation circuits on an area of ​​about 15,000 hectares.

The government official also stressed the continuation of encouraging investment in the agricultural sector by granting incentives within the framework of the Agricultural Development Fund, and launching new subsidies estimated at about 3.7 billion dirhams to mobilize a total investment of about 7.4 billion dirhams during the next year.

tough challenges

Faced with the challenges of drought, the current decline in the level of dams, and the irregular precipitation, economic analyst Mohamed Jadry considered that “the start of the agricultural season comes in a difficult economic circumstance, as Morocco experienced a drought last season that it has not known for forty years, and also, we are still waiting for the hour. It rained a little late.”

He added, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that the Ministry of Agriculture will continue to work to download the “green generation” strategy, in addition to everything related to the exceptional program to reduce rainfall by providing assistance to farmers and livestock breeders by providing fodder, as well as preparing and equipping them. Water points for the supply of livestock.

Jadry said: Today, Morocco is suffering from structural water stress, explaining that the dry seasons that we used to experience once every five or six years have now become the norm, as the natural has become the dry seasons, and the exception is the medium and good seasons.

He pointed out, in the same context, that “there is a significant delay in the desalination of sea water, as these plants were supposed to be in operation and not in the stage of preparing for their operation.”

He also called for reconsidering some points of the green Morocco plan, which was based mainly on some crops that consume a lot of water, and to dispense with or reduce the cultivation of some fruits that require large amounts of water and are destined for export.

sustainable agriculture

In a related context, Faouzi Bekkaoui, Director of the National Institute of Agricultural Research, said that Morocco is facing the negative effects of climate change on the agricultural sector and water scarcity through many programs and interventions according to a strategic perspective, some of which include the Green Generation scheme.

Bakawi added, in a statement carried by the Moroccan News Agency, on the sidelines of his participation in the first international conference on sea and desert food production techniques organized by the Israeli Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, in Eilat, that “the Green Generation Scheme includes well-defined goals, including, for example, the development of 50 species. New cereals, fruits, oilseeds and legumes are more adaptive and sustainable in the face of water scarcity.”

The speaker revealed another model, which is the use of digital technology in the agricultural sector, as an example of this is the use of sensors in the fields and irrigation systems that determine the percentage of water according to the quality of the soil to irrigate only what is required.

Bakawi also talked about projects concerned with soil health, where the gradual adoption of the semi-direct plowing system, which means only making a hole instead of turning the earth.

In his last speech during the opening of Parliament, King Mohammed VI stressed that rationalizing water consumption presents itself strongly, especially since Morocco is going through the most severe drought in more than three decades.

To confront this situation, the king added: “Since last February, Morocco has taken a set of proactive measures, within the framework of the plan to combat the effects of drought, with the aim of providing drinking water, providing assistance to farmers, and preserving livestock.”

The Moroccan monarch pointed out that “the problem of drought and water scarcity is not limited to Morocco only, but has become a global phenomenon, which is exacerbated by climate changes,” noting that “the current state of water resources questions everyone, government, institutions and citizens, and requires frankness and responsibility in dealing with it, And address your weaknesses