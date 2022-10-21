Home page World

Of: Isabelle Jentzsch

There was severe turbulence on a flight operated by the Argentine airline Aerolíneas Argentinas. (Iconic image) © IMAGO/Fotoarena/Claudio Capucho

On a flight from Spain to Argentina, a plane encountered severe turbulence. Twelve passengers were injured by the tremors.

Buenos Aires – Flights are often the first step to vacation. Sit down, watch the latest movies, eat moderately good airplane food and relax. But they can also become very uncomfortable very quickly. This is what happened to the 271 passengers and 13 crew members en route from Madrid to Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The fully occupied passenger aircraft of the type Airbus A330 of the airline Aerolíneas Argentinas encountered severe turbulence over the Atlantic, just before Brazil. After about seven hours of flight time, the plane suddenly began to sway and dropped.

Turbulence over the Atlantic: Twelve passengers injured

Passenger Adrian Torres reports to the newspaper El País of the experience: “While I was fumbling for my seat belt, the plane encountered severe turbulence. I don’t know how many meters it suddenly dropped, and we shot at the ceiling. I have a small bruise, but another colleague broke his nose.” Other passengers suffered cuts and some serious bruises.

A total of twelve passengers were injured. Upon landing at Ezeiza Airport near the Argentine capital, nine of the 12 injured passengers were treated directly at the airport, while three others were taken to a hospital for treatment, the airline Aerolíneas Argentinas said.

Heavy turbulence: luggage and food flies through the cabin

Apparently, suitcases and bags fell out of the overhead lockers, and trays with food and drinks flew through the cabin. The Argentine daily newspaper La Nacion published photos of passengers with bandages on their heads and noses.

The passengers with the most serious injuries were apparently not buckled. According to a statement from the airline, a loudspeaker announcement warned of the turbulence and the symbols warned passengers to fasten their seat belts. However, several passengers dispute this.

A flight engineer who flew through Hurricane Ian also showed how dangerous turbulence can be.