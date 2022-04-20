Through the new brand, the ministry aims to make the Kingdom a preferred digital destination internationally, by betting that it will turn into a digital technology-producing country, without limiting itself to consumption.

The new government has paid attention to the digital transition in the Kingdom, in response to the current challenges that have emerged, especially during the management of the Covid 19 pandemic; Whether in education, remote work, or e-commerce, in addition to establishing digital management.

In her speech at the launch of the “Morocco Tech” brand, the Minister of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, Ghaith Mazor, considered this brand a “revolution to enhance and strengthen the Kingdom’s role in the regional digital field.”

The minister also clarified that “Morocco has proven its ability to develop a competitive digital system, thanks to the appropriate and tailored offers for investors, which has made our country a destination for stability and investment among prestigious companies.”

An initiative worth encouraging

The head of the (non-governmental) Moroccan Observatory for Digital Sovereignty, Mustafa Mallawi, believes that “the launch of the Morco Tech brand is an initiative worth encouraging, as it will contribute to pooling the efforts of all actors in the digital sector, providing a suitable environment for the development of local innovation in the technological field, and enhancing the competitiveness of companies.” whether large, medium, or emerging.

In his statement to “Sky News Arabia”, Mallawi highlights that “the success of this strategic project calls for concerted efforts in the public and private sectors and the formulation of an integrated strategy to keep pace with this technological brand and to develop the digitization sector in our country in general.”

Previous recommendations compatibility mark

The expert in the digital field, Hussein Saf, stressed that the goals of the Moroccan digital brand Morocco Tech are in line with what was recommended in the report of the new development model, which was “literally adopted by the current government program, as well as what was called for by the recent opinion of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council.”

The report of the new development model recommended the adoption of a strategy for digital transformation by creating a team entrusted with the task in the form of a joint ministry delegation, in addition to rehabilitating digital infrastructures for high and very high throughput and expanding its scope to include all regions of the country, and developing digital platforms for services provided to citizens and businesses.

The last opinion of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (an official constitutional body) noted that the various initiatives taken by Morocco in the past in order to accelerate the pace of digital transformation remain insufficient to provide the requirements for the success of the desired series in the field and to reduce a concrete digital divide, which the Covid 19 crisis has contributed to widening.

Thus, the opinion called in particular for the development of an integrated and appropriate regulatory framework in the field of digitization, and to work for the rise of a Moroccan digital “system”.

Evaluation of achievements and a social project

Saf added, in his contact with “Sky News Arabia”, that Morco Tech “comes to valuing and consolidating the abundant achievements, but above all integrating them into a stronger comprehensive system, focusing on the strong partnership between the public and private sectors, and all actors, whether they are institutions public or private.

The expert believes that this brand constitutes “an integrated integrated system for marketing and encouraging the achievements of the living forces in Morocco: government, institutions, the private sector, large and small technological companies, start-ups, universities, innovation laboratories, incubators, accelerators, investors, and all industries, sectors, fields and specializations.”

Strong international competition

For his part, the head of the “Moroccan Center for Multi-Technological Research and Innovation” (affiliated with the University of Ibn Atfal in Kenitra), Youssef Bentaleb, believes that the new brand of Morocco, “is a strong signal from the Kingdom of Morocco directed to Moroccan and foreign investors, to confirm the choice of the digital field as a priority from priorities for economic development.

However, Bin Taleb, in his interview with “Sky News Arabia”, warned that “the mark in itself is only a sign, and it cannot be relied upon alone to contribute to achieving digital transition in Morocco, as achieving digital transition is not an easy task.”

The head of the Moroccan Center for Multi-Technological Research and Innovation explained that “the matter requires the development of a national plan with clear parameters and objectives that achieve coordination between the actors so that each party plays its role. The difficulty lies in international competition, as the digital field does not believe in geographical borders, and therefore Morocco finds itself in front of open competition.” It is controlled by whoever offers the best to the investors.