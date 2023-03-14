For a few months some thought that Square Enix was going to have the return of one of its niche franchises, parasite Eve, this due to certain leaks that were coming, but apparently it was not that. It was neither more nor less than symbiogenesisthe company’s first attempt to address the market for NFTs o Non-Fungible Tokens.

In fact, a few moments ago they released the first preview of this project, which the company describes as “entertainment NFTs narrative unlocked. And to no one’s surprise, this is something they already had on their hands. Even with the money they obtained from selling some of their western studies, they would use it to invest in this type of business.

Here the trailer:

The company says the game is a whole new form of NFT-based entertainment, where 10,000 collectible works of art meet real game utility. They claim that they will have unique skins, with different races and professions to find, as well as the ability to use original images for the profile picture.

For its part, it is said that users will progress through the main story and missions while unlocking the stories of the characters, with the hidden elements throughout the game. floating continent and will determine the end by participating in the World Mission, where the final choice will be made. Something very different from your conventional games.

For now there is no release date for the game, only that its official website will be opened on March 17.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It’s a different path for Square Enix, that’s final, but I don’t know if it’s the right one to take. Over time we have seen that these tokens have lost a lot of their value, so the same thing could happen. In the end, we’ll see what happens.