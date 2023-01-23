The company stated, on Sunday, that the supply agreements were signed during the visit of Indian Minister of Health, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandavia, to Rabat.

Under the agreements, the company will supply to India 700 thousand tons of nitrogen-free fertilizer known as “Triple Super Phosphate TSP”, in addition to one million tons of diammonium phosphate “DAP”.

Morocco, which has the largest phosphate reserves in the world, recorded a 54.8 percent increase in exports of phosphate and its derivatives, including fertilizers, amounting to 108 billion dirhams ($10.6 billion) in the first 11 months of 2022.

Last December, the OCP group in Morocco announced its intention to spend 130 billion dirhams ($12.3 billion) to increase fertilizer production using renewable energy as part of an investment program for the period between 2023 and 2027.

A statement by the Moroccan royal palace at the time stated that Mustafa El Turab, the group’s president and general manager, had announced the group’s new green investment program, which is based on raising fertilizer production capacities, with a commitment to achieving carbon neutrality before 2040, by relying on renewable energy.

The statement added that the group aims to “provide all its industrial facilities with green energy by 2027.”