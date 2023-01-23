Most of Japan is likely to see heavy snow from Tuesday, prompting the country’s meteorological agency to call for vigilance against traffic disruptions caused by blizzards.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said Monday that areas facing the Sea of Japan and much of the Pacific side of the archipelago are expected to experience very strong winds and storms from Tuesday to Thursday due to the winter low-pressure system, Kyodo News reported.
On Tuesday, the Meteorological Agency said that low atmospheric pressure is expected to develop and move towards the sea near the Kuril Islands, northeast of Hokkaido and eastern Japan, leading to cooler temperatures.
The agency also expects maximum wind speeds of 82.8 kilometers per hour in Hokuriku, Kinki, Chugoku, western Shikoku Island, and Okinawa in southwestern Japan, and 72 kilometers per hour in the Kanto-Koshin region during Tuesday.
