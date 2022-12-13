Olimpia Milano knocked out with Maccabi. Ettore Messina: turnovers, free throws and avoidable defensive errors

“Again, we played a large portion of the game well and then threw it all away. The three things that killed us were turnovers, free throws and avoidable defensive errors in terms of communication, going behind a block against a shooter or allowing an offensive rebound”. Hector Messina in the press room after the defeat ofOlympia Milan in home against the Maccabi Tel Aviv (71-77) in a challenge that saw the hosts seem in control for a long time, flying up to 57-47 in the 27th minute: from there the light goes out, the Israelis immediately place a counterbreak (12-0) and the third fourth ends at 59-59. In the last quarter Milan sinks to -7 (62-69), then goes back down to -2, but Maccabi’s spurt (two consecutive baskets Sorkin and the final one of Lorenzo Brawn) closes the match on 77-71. For Olimpia it is the ninth consecutive defeat in the Euroleague. An excellent first half by is not enough Luwawu-Cabarrot (13 points and 3 assists in the first 20 points then in the second half he can no longer make the difference), the flare-ups in the second part of the match Billy Baron (18 points overall, 16 in the second half) or the heart of captain Melli (12 points and 2 assists).

“They are the best offensive rebounding team in the EuroLeague, in this sense we did a good job in the first half, but not in the second half. We will continue to work to improve. We have to do it because, even to win in Italy, we need to do better, we need to limit turnovers, make free throws and avoid trivial defensive errors,” explained Ettore Messina. “What we are doing in the EuroLeague is not what we do on Sunday in the league, for obvious reasons, but it’s also true that I see a different team there, who play more confidently. We have a team of mature players who have never found themselves in such a serious, almost surreal situation, in which obviously even the crowd is disconsolate in the end because we haven’t won a game at home yet. We all have to help each other, knowing that everyone is responsible, including ours because we can’t say that we prepare everything well and then the players make mistakes. We are all in this together”.

The Milan coach excludes that the transfer market will be used: “There will be no interventions, this is the team, sooner or later I hope to see her with Shavon Shields and Kevin Pangos, but right now it makes no sense to wonder if and where we went wrong in the construction phase. We’ll see at the end of the year. I’m still convinced that we can do well, even in the EuroLeague, even if the situation is what it is”.

Meanwhile, president Leo Dall’Orco looks ahead in the long term with Messina at the helm of the Italian champions (“Olimpia Milano goes ahead with Ettore Messina. Without ifs and buts. We are also in agreement for next year”) and the Milan coach comments: “On the future? I thought that escaping from the boat wouldn’t help anyone. We have to keep working, improve, continue the journey in Italy, improve in the EuroLeague”.

Olimpia Milan-Maccabi Tel Aviv scoreboard

EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILAN-MACCABI TEL AVIV 71-77 (21-21; 40-32; 59-59)

OLYMPIA MILAN: Davies 5, Luwawu-Cabarrot 14, Mitrou-Long 7, Tonut 2, Melli 12, Baron 18, Ricci, Biligha ne, Hall 7, Baldasso ne, Hines 6, Voigtmann. All. Messina

MACCABI TEL AVIV: Adams 2, Brown 20, Martin 13, Menco ne, Sorkin 14, Pnini ne, Dibartolomeo 8, Hilliard, Cohen 2, Hollins, Nebo 8, Colson 10.

Notes: 2-pointers: MI 17/29, MTA 24/46; 3-pointers: MI 8/22, MTA 7/17; free throws: MI 13/22, MTA 8/9;

rebounds: MI 25 (Baron 5), MTA 38 (Colson 7); assists: MI 15 (Hall 4), MTA 14 (Brown 8)

Olimpia Milano: Red Star Belgrade and… the next matches

L’Olympia Milan now fly to Serbia: Euroleague challenge on the field of Red Star Belgrade Thursday 15 December at 7pm. Sunday match a Trent (5 pm) and then Christmas parties at the Forum, on the 23rd against the Monk (8.30 pm) and on 26 December derby with Varese (at 18.10).

