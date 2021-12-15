A pre-candidate for the presidency by Podemos, former judge Sérgio Moro approached former president Michel Temer in an attempt to build bridges with the MDB for the 2022 dispute. Moro, whose flagship is the Lava Jato, faces resistance to advance in conversations with parties and leaders who were targeted by the operation. Temer was arrested, in 2019, in an action by the Lava Jato in Rio de Janeiro by decision of judge Marcelo Bretas.

Moro and Temer are already talking on the phone and a meeting between the two was even arranged, but it was postponed due to scheduling problems. The two are expected to meet by the end of this year or early 2022.

Since joining Somos to run for the presidency, Moro has already met two pre-candidates for the “third way”: São Paulo governor João Doria (PSDB) and political scientist Luís Felipe d’Ávila (Novo) . He did not meet, however, with senator Simone Tebet (MS), pre-candidate of the MDB, nor with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, name of the PSD to Planalto.

When Moro signed the application form for Podemos in November, the party invited MDB president Deputy Baleia Rossi and senator Simone Tebet, but neither of them attended. Rossi sent federal deputy Herculano Passos (MDB-SP) as his representative.

In a reserved manner, leaders from Emdebistas, Tucanas and from the Centrão parties assess that Moro will have difficulty in building a supportive party base in 2022.

‘Dialogue’

Among Moro’s allies, skepticism also prevails regarding the approximation with politicians and parties that were targeted by Lava Jato, but the former minister has given signs that he intends to model the speech in 2022 in a pragmatic way instead of denying the traditional politics as did Jair Bolsonaro in 2018.

In the MDB there is a pro-Lava Jato wing that does not resist the dialogue with the former minister. “Right now, the picture is one of many conversations and sending messages out. Moro seeks to build bridges. If he agrees to be Simone Tebet’s deputy, it would be a good slate”, said deputy Alceu Moreira, president of the MDB-RS.

In his speeches, Moro has said that the political game requires “dialogue at the ethical limit” and that fighting corruption is still on the agenda, but it will not be his main focus. When asked about his decisions as a judge, he said that the 2022 campaign will have “a competent over the past”.

“Some people are critical of some of the decisions I took, but I am calm, both in the case of Lava Jato and in the government. Sometimes they were tough decisions, but I’m ready to defend them,” Moro said at a debate organized by the group’s Breaking Walls initiative on Monday.

The pragmatic narrative pleased Lavajatista supporters. “Moro has to talk to everyone. The third way needs to stand out. Talking to political agents is not a crime. He cannot be a political denier,” said Adelaide Oliveira, spokesperson for the Free Brazil Movement (MBL). The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

