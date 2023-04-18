The Mexico City Metro faces a morning of chaos on several of its lines, generating the inconvenience of users who have been affected by delays in their transfer. D.

He Metro Collective Transportation System (STC) of Mexico City reported that Line 8 of the Metro presents a high influx of users this Tuesday, which has generated delays of more than 20 minutes in the transfer of people.

From an early hour, approximately at 06:00 a.m.incidents have been reported on Line 8which presents a high influx and slow movement, adding to lines 2, A and B, the latter adjoining means of transport in the State of Mexico.

As indicated by the STC through its social networks, the stations with the greatest demand, such as Coyuya, Chabacano and Bellas Artes, have full platforms, so empty units will be sent to these stations in order to expedite the transfer process. .

Transport users also reported a high influx on Line B and delays of up to 10 minutes on Line 3, which has generated inconvenience and long waits for users.

The STC has asked users to allow the doors to be closed freely and to get out of the car before entering in order to reduce congestion on the platforms and in the trains.

This situation occurs in a context in which public transport in Mexico City faces great challenges due to growing user demand.

User complaints have been shared through social networkswhere messages, photographs and videos have been published about the delays and other incidents that occur in the Metro, such as fire outbreaks and wagon evacuation for train inspection, among others.

The STC has issued an updated report at 08:00, detailing the progress of the trains on the public transport network line. A five-minute wait is estimated on Line 8, Line 4, Line 6 and Line A; six minutes on Line 5; four-minute wait on six lines, and three minutes on Line 3.

The situation has generated great discontent among users who travel by public transport, affecting their work and school activities.

The authorities have asked users for understanding and have reinforced the presence of empty units in the stations with the highest demand, with the aim of speeding up the transfer of users and reducing the high influx that occurs on several of the Metro lines of the Mexico City.