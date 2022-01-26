Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

By virtue of the proximity of the Spanish “veteran” Fernando Morientes, the former Real Madrid striker, to the decision-making circles in the “Royal” club, it was revealed that the information he has confirms beyond any doubt that the young Frenchman, Kylian Mbappe, player of Paris Saint-Germain, will not continue. With his club next season, he will be a Real Madrid player, starting from “summer 2022”.

Morientes said in exclusive statements to Radio Monte Carlo Sport: “I do not know whether the player said that or not, but because I listen a lot to what is going on inside Real Madrid, and what Florentino Perez, the club’s president, says, I can say that the latter loves Mbappe very much.” Because he sees him as a different player, and he can play for many years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He added: Mbappe is an excellent player, and he knows well his compatriot Karim Benzema, due to their fellowship in the national team, and the presence of a great understanding between them, and he also has high technical skills and is good at playing in spaces, and he will adapt quickly in Real Madrid, as he speaks fluent Spanish, and he will not face the slightest problem. over there.

Morientes talked about another star, who represents a phenomenon in the world of contemporary world football, the young Norwegian Erling Haaland, the German striker, Borussia Dortmund, who represents a great temptation for quite a few major clubs, led by Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Manchester United, And Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid as well, and the possibility that it will ignite the next summer transfer market.

Regarding the young star, Morientes said: No one knows whether Haaland will go to Real Madrid or not, in the presence or absence of Mbappe, and whether his next destination is Barcelona or the English Premier League, or even staying in Germany to play for Bayern, but the Spanish star The veteran said that the sure thing is that Halland is fit to play and adapt to Spanish football, and that he is very suitable to play in the “La Liga”, whether it is in the Real or Barca shirt.

Morientes praised Haaland’s superb skills, his ability to combine quickly with Real Madrid or Barcelona, ​​and he is also able to withstand any pressure.

It is noteworthy that Fernando Morientes, born on April 15, 1976 (45 years old), is one of the best strikers who played for Real Madrid (1997-2005), as he scored 72 goals in 183 games, and also starred in other clubs he played for for not long periods, such as Real Zaragoza. 28 goals in 66 games”, Liverpool “8 goals in 41 games”, and Valencia “19 goals in 66 games”, even when he was loaned from Real Madrid to French Monaco in the 2003-2004 season, where he played 28 games and scored 10 goals.