Police officers in Naberezhnye Chelny opened administrative proceedings against rapper Alisher Morgenstern in the case of drug propaganda in three video clips. This is reported TASS.

The agency’s source in law enforcement claims that the musician pleaded not guilty in the case of propaganda and illegal advertising of narcotic drugs. The reason for the production was the conclusion of a comprehensive linguistic and botanical examination of the Naberezhnye Chelny State Pedagogical University. Experts found that “the edges of the tattoo on Morgenstern’s chest depict a plant that looks like hemp.”

Lawyer Sergei Zhorin confirmed the existence of a decision to bring the musician to administrative responsibility. “Not finding drug propaganda in Alisher’s texts, the police major showed “creativity” and saw Morgenstern’s tattoo on his body in one of the clips, for which he ordered a botanical examination. It turns out that in the presence of this tattoo, no matter what Morgenstern says, according to the policeman, all this will be drug propaganda. This is absurd,” he said, adding that this decision will be appealed.

Rumors of immigration

The day before, the rapper’s brother Max Stern said that Morgenstern had finally left Russia, and the rap artist’s decision to emigrate was “final and not subject to appeal.” He noted that Morgenstern sold almost all real estate and business in Russia. He called the house on the coast of the Persian Gulf the new place of residence of the Russian artist.

Morgenstern’s friend, blogger Christina Boss, suggested that the rapper left because he did not want to explain himself to law enforcement agencies at home. She is sure that the performer will miss Russia. The same opinion is shared by other close friends of the rapper.

Morgenstern himself later denied this rumor.

Russia won’t get rid of me so easily Morgenstern

Bastrykin’s claims

At the end of November 2021, Morgenstern left first for Belarus and then for the UAE. This happened after the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, accused the rapper of drug trafficking on the Internet.

The musician’s lawyer said that after Bastrykin’s performance, he fears law enforcement pressure on his client. In December, Morgenstern released the track “Home”, in which he commented on his departure and answered the head of the UK.