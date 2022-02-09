There are days that seem to be there to show off. Although the Mavs have lost lately to Magic and Thunder, two hard-to-explain stumbles considering the state of the Texan team, a game against the Pistons is now almost a 100% guarantee of victory. And the easy ones. And that’s what the Dallas did, win. Win well and continue their good run at home, where they have won 11 of their last 13 games (they only failed against the invincible Suns and in the aforementioned game against the Thunder). Immersed in the stretch of the season with the most consecutive home games, six of which are missing two against the Clippers, the Mavs enjoy their fans and their fans enjoy, above all, Luka Doncic.

If the season had started about a month ago, the Slovenian would be a very serious candidate for MVP. Gone are those weeks of the beginning of the course in which poor form, injuries and extra kilos prevented him from reaching the level of play that he has accustomed us to since he arrived in the NBA. For some time now, watching him play has once again become one of the best possible pastimes offered by the North American league. The Pistons certainly weren’t going to be the ones to break that streak. “We just couldn’t get on top of him, it didn’t matter who we put on him,” said Dwane Casey, the visiting team’s coach. One day after his foul trouble against the Hawks, Doncic spilled the jar of scents. 33 points, 7 rebounds, 11 assists, 55.6% in triples, +35 with him on the court…

Already in the first quarter he had taken his rivals off the track with 15 goals and 5 basket passes. Among all the things that he is doing well lately, and there are many, the one that stands out the most is how he is finding his teammates in advantageous positions to score. With today’s game, he has seven games distributing at least 10 assists and is one away from equaling the franchise record. In addition, this has been his 32nd game with at least 30 points and 10 basket passes, which equates him with Oscar Robertson as those who have signed the most games with those numbers before turning 23 years old. Doncic will still have five opportunities to remain alone at the top of this ranking before reaching that age.

Therefore, days of wine and roses in Dallas, with the team playing well, winning, acting as a serious block, united and with players who not so long ago seemed not to paint much and who now contribute day in, day out. There are Reggie Bullock, who has become essential, or Trey Burke, an increasingly reliable catalyst from the bench. Waiting to see if they make any move before the market closes, these Mavs fuel up and don’t stop growing.