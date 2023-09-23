There are two meetings that will be held today in Culiacán the presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaumthe first at 10:00 a.m. in a central hotel will be with the party’s management structure, with the state council of Brunette in which there will be: deputies, senators and it is possible that even the majority of the mayors, between 200 and 300 people, and the second at 12:30 in the Figlostase with a capacity of between 6 thousand and 8 thousand people, which will be with the base of militants and people from society.

Senator Imelda Castro, one of the main promoters of Claudia in Sinaloa says that this tourcalled “Hope unites us”, in which he travels through the 32 states of the country, it is up to the party to organize it, so he will attend only as a member and since it is Saturday, the mayors could also attend.

Meanwhile Minerva Vásquez explains that the second meeting is where the PRI members dissatisfied with the PRI could be, because the morena militancy, people from other parties, intellectuals, athletes and all kinds of citizens who want to join Claudia’s project will attend. , although it says that the list that was released is not official.

There will be adhesions because the issue is to add, there is a lot of enthusiasm and there will not necessarily be candidates for the PRI or those who come from other parties, first the federal issue will be resolved and then the state council will be responsible for dealing with the local nominations. The pre-campaigns formally begin on November 5 and conclude on January 3.

Potpourri. The environment becomes more complicated for PAS and the directors of the UASwith the statement made yesterday by the president Andrés Manuel López Obradorwho spoke in favor of the state audit being the one to audit the resources sent by the federation, because the states and municipalities have the power to supervise the money that arrives and transfers to them.

Immediately the rector Jesús Madueña came out to contradict AMLO and to say that the Constitution consider it to be the federation audit that supervises them, but in any case everything indicates that the federal government is already focusing with a magnifying glass on the case of university and that the auditswhether from the state or the federation, will no longer be so “light”.

In addition to Hector Melesio Cuen Diaz it arose another criminal complaint of the members of the Campestre Chapultepec clubthat They accuse him as treasurer of alleged fraud and theft.

PAS. It is precisely today when the PAS, Hector Melesio Cuen and it is presumed that many of the university directors will go all out to make a show of force in the demonstration they are calling for in the afternoon, in defense of the Cuen family who complains of political persecution by the government.

The demonstration differs in time and space with the meetings of Brunette and of Claudiaso it is presumed that it will not interfere, but they will try to make comparisons and many will interpret it as a direct challenge.

CONCLAVE. The intellectuals of the Sinaloa School held a conclave here yesterday; they were: Jaime Labastida, José Ángel Pescador, Elmer Mendoza and Enrique Villa.

“There will be support for Claudia’s project”: Minerva Vásquez, deputy.

