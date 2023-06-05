He mayor of Chucandiro, MichoacanIván Guadalupe López Colín, was caught in an impressive operation in the municipality of Jocotitlán, in the north of the Mexico state. The authorities discovered the mayor, affiliated with the Morena party, in possession of firearms and a large amount of money destined to promote the candidacy of Delfina Gómez Álvarez, candidate for the Together We Make History coalition.

The arrest took place while López Colín and his escorts were actively distributing propaganda material for the Morenista candidate in the town of Jocotitlan. In addition to the weapons, a considerable sum of cash was found in the mayor’s vehicle.

The politician He did not deny his participation in the election day on June 4 in the State of Mexico, stating that it was transporting people designated as polling station representatives. According to his testimony, he received a document that gave him the directions to pick up and drop off these people.

The arrest of López Colín and his escort took place in a white Ford Lobo 4×4 truck, with Michoacán license plates.

figcaption data-dl-input-translation=”true” data-gramm=”false” data-lt-tmp-id=”lt-478850″ > Weapons seized from the mayor of Chucándiro, Michoacán, Iván Guadalupe López Colín.

Both were transferred to the Atlacomulco Public Ministry, where their legal situation will be defined in the next few hours.

The authorities are fully investigating this case to determine the implications and possible legal consequences that may arise.