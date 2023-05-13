This weekend, two of the “corcholatas” of Morena who will seek the presidency of the republic in the 2024 elections, they will be visiting Oaxaca.

They are the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum and the head of the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard.

Sheinbaum will begin its activities on Saturday the 13th at 11 in the morning, as it will offer the lecture “Government Policies at the Service of the People” at the Juchiteco Stadium.

Later, at 3 in the afternoon, he will be offering the same conference but now at the Lienzo Charro in Santa María Huatulco.

The two events will be broadcast live on the social networks of the Oaxaca state government.

For his part, Foreign Minister Ebrard presented his book “El camino de México” in Oaxaca capital, and for Saturday he plans to inaugurate the Municipal Liaison Office of the SRE in Huajuapan de León in the company of local authorities and will finally greet and give a message thousands of local residents.

By Sunday, he is expected to lead the opening of the SRE Municipal Liaison Office in Tuxtepec in front of thousands of people.

And finally, his tour will end with a meeting between presidents and municipal authorities of the region.